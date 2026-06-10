Two Minor Girls Rescued from Locked Room in Guwahati; Human Trafficking Angle Under Investigation

Guwahati: Two minor girls were rescued from a locked room in the Ganeshguri area of Guwahati in a case that has raised serious concerns about possible human trafficking.

According to preliminary reports, the girls were found confined inside a rented accommodation during a rescue operation carried out by local authorities. Investigators are now probing the circumstances that led to their presence in the city and whether they were brought to Guwahati under false promises.

The case has taken a disturbing turn amid allegations that the girls may have been handed over to traffickers by individuals known to them. Police are examining all possible angles, including the involvement of an organised trafficking network.

Both girls have been placed under protection and are being provided with the necessary support. Statements from the victims are expected to play a crucial role in the investigation.

Authorities have assured that those found responsible will face strict legal action, while efforts are underway to identify and apprehend all persons connected to the case.