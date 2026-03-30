Kamrup District to Offer Home Voting for Elderly and Differently-Abled Voters From March 30

The Kamrup District Administration has announced home voting facilities for eligible absentee voters — including persons with disabilities and senior citizens aged 85 and above — across six Legislative Assembly Constituencies in the district.
The initiative ensures that voters who are unable to travel to polling stations due to age or physical challenges can still exercise their democratic right without leaving their homes.
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The home voting process will be conducted over three days — March 30 to April 1, 2026.
Dedicated polling teams will visit the registered addresses of eligible voters as per a pre-notified schedule, bringing the voting process directly to their doorsteps.
The District Commissioner has urged all eligible voters to remain present at their registered addresses on their scheduled date and to cooperate with the visiting polling teams to ensure the process goes smoothly.
The facility is available to two categories of voters:
Persons with disabilities (specially-abled voters) who are unable to visit polling stations
Senior citizens aged 85 years and above
Both categories fall under the Election Commission of India's definition of absentee voters — those who qualify for alternative voting arrangements under the ECI's inclusive electoral framework.