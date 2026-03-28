Kamrup District Commissioner Dev Kumar Mishra assures sufficient stock of petrol & diesel

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Kamrup District Commissioner Dev Kumar Mishra, in a press release on Friday, stated that there was sufficient stock of petrol and diesel in the district and that there was no shortage so far. The release further stated that the administration was continuously monitoring the situation and taking action accordingly. DC Mishra also urged the people not to crowd petrol pumps unnecessarily and to avoid hoarding.

Also Read: Fuel prices unlikely to come down despite excise Duty Cut On Petrol, Diesel