Kamrup-M: 25,932 voters decrease from draft voter list to final electoral roll

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Kamrup Metropolitan district recorded a net decrease of 25,932 electors following the publication of the Final Photo Electoral Rolls on Tuesday, compared to the Draft Electoral Rolls published on December 27, 2025, official data revealed.

According to the comparison statement, the total number of electors declined from 10,75,576 in the draft rolls to 10,49,644 in the final rolls, marking an overall reduction of 2.47 per cent. The decrease includes 15,959 male voters and 9,968 female voters, while the number of third-gender electors showed a marginal net change.

Among the constituencies, Guwahati Central witnessed the highest percentage decline at 3.30 per cent, with a reduction of 6,333 electors, followed by Dispur, which recorded a drop of 6,570 voters (2.70 per cent). New Guwahati saw a decrease of 4,569 electors (2.39 per cent), while Jalukbari registered a decline of 4,310 electors (2.09 per cent).

Dimoria (SC) reported the lowest percentage decrease at 1.91 per cent, with 4,150 electors removed from the final rolls compared to the draft version.

Election officials said the variations resulted from the Special Revision (SR) process, including the deletion of duplicate entries, correction of demographic details and removal of ineligible voters, in line with Election Commission of India guidelines.

Also Read: Assam: Final state electoral roll 2026 published