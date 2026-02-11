Assam: Final state electoral roll 2026 published

Number of voter falls by 0.97% compared to that of draft roll

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The final photo electoral roll for Assam was published today with 2,49,58,139 electors. The number of electors declined by 0.97 per cent in the final roll compared to the number of electors in the integrated draft electoral roll.

The Election Commission of India conducted an SR (Special Revision) of the photo electoral roll in Assam, for which it issued an order on November 17, 2025. As part of the SR, the Election Department of Assam today published the final photo electoral roll with approval from the Election Commission of India.

According to the Election Department of Assam, the final voter list for SR 2026, concerning the 126 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Assam, was published. The integrated draft voter list for the SR 2026 was published on December 27, 2025, and prior to this, a house-to-house verification drive was successfully conducted across the state from November 22 to December 20, 2025. The period for submitting claims and objections was from December 27, 2025, to January 22, 2026.

The total number of voters in the draft voter list was 2,52,01,624, which has now decreased by 2,43,485 to 2,49,58,139 – 1,24,82,213 males, 1,24,75,583 females and 343 third gender – in the final voter list.

According to state election department sources, the final photo electoral roll of the state has 5,75,258 voters in the age group of 18-19, and 1,04,238 voters above 85 years of age.

“Any decision by an Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) can be appealed to the District Magistrate within 15 days, with a second appeal available to the CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) within 30 days,” the Assam Election Department said.

The ECI will conduct the ensuing Assam Assembly Election with this electoral roll. Of course, the update of the electoral roll will continue until the last date of filing nomination papers by the candidates.

