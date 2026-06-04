Kamrup (M) DC Resolves 12 Land Disputes in Public Hearing at Dispur Revenue Circle

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant step towards ensuring prompt redressal of public grievances, Swapneel Paul, District Commissioner (Metro), on Wednesday heard more than 40 land-related cases during a public hearing held at the Dispur Revenue Circle office. The grievances brought forward by citizens pertained to various land matters, including disputes, mutations, and other revenue-related issues. According to officials, 12 cases were resolved on the spot following verification of records and necessary administrative intervention. For the remaining cases, the administration has initiated the process for resolution in accordance with the applicable rules and procedures.

Also Read: Guwahati: Kamrup (M) DC holds hearing on land grievances