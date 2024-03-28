Kamrup (M) district administration takes measures for 85+ and PwD voters

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup (M) district administration has taken all measures to ensure that electors aged over 85 years can cast their votes in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election from their home comforts. The district administration has taken all such measures based on the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). According to the guidelines of the ECI, electors aged over 85 have to fill out Form 12B, which they can download from the ECI website or collect from the office of the district election office.

The ECI has also taken similar measures for electors belonging to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs); the district administration said this in a statement.

