Information: 'Saksham App' a One-stop shop for PwD voters

The Saksham app is a one-stop shop for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) voters, from enrollment to polling day facilities. The app is designed to help PwDs register to vote, find their polling station, and cast their vote. It provides features such as voice assistance for PwDs who are visually impaired and text-to-speech for PwDs who are hearing impaired.

The app also has a "Facilities" tab where PwDs can learn about the various facilities available for PwDs and an "Information and Complaint" tab where users can register complaints, view videos and articles related to accessibility, and find information on frequently asked questions.

The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Also Read: Lok Sabha poll 2024: 85,94,255 voters to seal the fate of first-phase candidates in Assam (sentinelassam.com)