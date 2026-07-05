Kamrup (M) District Commissioner Swapneel Paul orders regular inspection of Guwahati flyovers

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner Swapneel Paul directed officials to conduct regular inspections of the Maharaja Prithu Flyover and other newly constructed flyovers in Guwahati to prevent road accidents and ensure commuter safety.

The directions were issued during a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee held at the District Commissioner’s office. Officials from the Traffic Police, Transport Department, Public Works, Health and other departments attended the meeting.

Paul instructed the concerned departments to closely monitor the Maharaja Prithu Flyover during the monsoon and to resolve the issue of open manholes across the city at the earliest. He also urged all departments to strengthen road safety measures to reduce accidents and fatalities.

The meeting reviewed traffic management around Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), progress of road restoration works, regulation of green buses and action against bars operating without valid licences.

District Transport Officer Himanshu Kumar Das said the department will intensify enforcement against drunk driving and appealed to motorists to follow traffic rules and the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. The department also presented accident-prone locations along National Highways passing through Guwahati.

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