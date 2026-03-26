No Shortage of Petrol or Diesel in Kamrup Metropolitan, Says DC Swapneel Paul

In response to circulating reports of potential shortages and panic buying of fuel, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration took swift action to reassure the public about the availability of petrol and diesel in the district. Swapneel Paul, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metropolitan), conducted a late-night inspection of select petrol pumps across the district to assess stock levels and ensure that supply channels were operating smoothly.

During the visit, DC Swapneel Paul interacted with fuel station managers and staff, confirming that sufficient stock of both petrol and diesel was available to meet regular demand. The administration emphasized that there is no current shortage, and no circumstances indicate an impending scarcity in the district. The DC highlighted the importance of avoiding panic buying, which can create unnecessary congestion at fuel stations and inconvenience other residents.

Following the inspection, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration issued an official notice clarifying the situation. The notice urged residents to remain calm, continue normal refueling routines, and rely only on verified information from official sources.

Officials appealed to citizens to cooperate and maintain discipline at petrol pumps, reiterating that the fuel supply chain in Kamrup Metropolitan is fully operational. The administration’s proactive measures and direct engagement with fuel stations have helped restore confidence among residents and prevented further panic.