Kamrup-M district steps up preparations for Ambubachi Mela in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Preparations for the upcoming Ambubachi Mela, one of the largest religious congregations in the Northeast, gathered momentum as a high-level programme planning meeting was held under the chairmanship of Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner Swapneel Paul.

The Ambubachi Mela is scheduled to be held from June 22 to June 26 at the revered Shaktipeeth Kamakhya Dham, which is expected to witness the arrival of lakhs of devotees, saints, and pilgrims from across the country.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Commissioners Casio Karan Pegu and Raja Baishya; Co-District Commissioners Biman Das (Dispur), Kankan Sarma (Dimoria), and Apurba Kumar Nath (Jalukbari); Joint Commissioner of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Dr Dhrubajyoti Hazarika; Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Borah; Assistant Commissioners; the Joint Director of Health Services; and officials from the Police Department, Public Works Department (Building), and several other line departments.

During the meeting, the District Commissioner directed all concerned departments to take necessary steps to ensure the smooth and efficient management of the five-day religious event. The meeting laid special emphasis on crowd management, traffic regulation, sanitation, healthcare services, drinking water supply, security arrangements, and infrastructure preparedness.

Officials from various departments presented their implementation plans and preparedness reports through PowerPoint presentations, highlighting measures being undertaken to manage the expected influx of pilgrims and ensure seamless coordination during the mela. The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a safe, organised, and hassle-free Ambubachi Mela for devotees visiting the sacred Kamakhya temple.

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