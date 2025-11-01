Kamrup (M) District Transport Office sets record of Rs 335 crore revenue in 7 months

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan District Transport Office set a new record by collecting over Rs 335 crore in motor vehicle revenue during the first seven months of the 2025–26 financial year. The figure marked an increase of over Rs 52 crore compared to the same period last year.

Supervised by Gautam Das, Officer-in-Charge of Transport and Additional District Transport Officer, the achievement was attributed to the combined efforts of the Registration and Licensing Office, Regional Transport Office, and Enforcement Inspector’s Office.

The office also organized regular public service programmes under the initiative “Raizor Seva Raizor Padulit” to address vehicular issues and promote road safety. Das thanked vehicle owners and the media for their cooperation and urged the public to follow traffic rules to curb rising road accidents.

