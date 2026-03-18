Kamrup-M Gears Up for Elections with Enhanced Vigilance and New Initiatives

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With the April 9 polling date approaching, the Kamrup (Metro) district administration has intensified its preparations to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections. Speaking on the district's readiness, District Commissioner and District Election Officer Swapnil Paul said the administration has deployed multiple teams across the district following the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

"Once the MCC came into effect, nine flying squad teams and nine static surveillance teams were constituted. These teams are already active in the field to monitor violations and ensure compliance with election guidelines," Paul said.

He added that the administration has put in place all teams mandated under the guidelines of the Election Commission of India to facilitate smooth poll management.

Highlighting new initiatives introduced to streamline the electoral process, Paul pointed to the PRO App, which will enable real-time updates of voter turnout data. "Earlier, officials had to collect polling data manually by contacting personnel. With the PRO App, voter turnout officers can update information instantly, ensuring faster and more accurate reporting," he said.

According to the district administration, polling in Kamrup (Metro) will be conducted across 1,218 polling stations from 9 am to 5 pm on April 9. The election schedule includes the last date for filing nominations on March 23, scrutiny on March 24, and withdrawal of candidature by March 26. The counting of votes will take place on May 4, with the MCC remaining in force until the completion of the counting process.

Meanwhile, in a parallel effort to curb the use of illicit money during the elections, the Income Tax Department has established a 24x7 control room in Guwahati to monitor suspicious financial activities. The control room, set up at Aayakar Bhawan in Christian Basti on GS Road, will remain operational throughout the election period as part of coordinated efforts to support free and fair polls.

Officials stated that the monitoring mechanism will focus on tracking unaccounted cash, bullion, precious metals and other high-value items that could be used to influence voters.

To encourage public participation, the department has opened multiple channels for reporting suspicious election-related expenditure. Citizens can share information via WhatsApp or mobile numbers 9401085214 and 9181324184, the landline number 0361-2340396, or email at assamelections26 @gmail.com. Authorities added that informants may remain anonymous, but the information provided must be credible and actionable.

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