Kamrup (M) observes World Hepatitis Day; Week-long screening drive begins

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Kamrup Metro district observed World Hepatitis Day with the launch of a district-level awareness programme at Dhirenpara FRU, marking the beginning of a week-long Hepatitis B screening and awareness campaign.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Sanjeev Kumar Saikia, Joint Director of Health Services, Kamrup Metro, who highlighted the importance of early detection and prevention of Hepatitis B. Addressing the gathering, he urged people to undergo Hepatitis B screening and get vaccinated to protect themselves against the disease.

Dr Saikia also appealed to healthcare workers to ensure that every newborn receives the birth dose of the Hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of birth, stressing that timely immunisation plays a crucial role in preventing infection.

As part of the campaign, which will continue from July 28 to August 3, health officials will conduct Hepatitis B screening for all pregnant women across the district. They will also screen high-risk groups, including drug users and transgender persons, as part of efforts to strengthen early diagnosis and disease control.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver and remains a major public health concern. The observance aimed to raise awareness about prevention, early diagnosis and treatment while encouraging greater public participation in screening and vaccination programmes.

Among those present at the inaugural programme were Dr Kanak Ch. Talukdar, District Surveillance Officer (IDSP) and District Nodal Officer, Hepatitis Control Programme; Dr Bhabendra Kumar Das, District Immunisation Officer; Dr Ankit Jain, Medical Officer, Blood Bank, GMCH; Dr Pallabi Baruah, SDM&HO (i/c), Dhirenpara Zone; officials from the District Programme Management Unit (DPMU) and Block Programme Management Unit (BPMU) of NHM, Kamrup Metro; and officials and staff of Dhirenpara FRU.

Also Read: World Hepatitis Day Observed in Kamrup Metro, Assam