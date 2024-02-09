Kamrup (M) road safety committee meeting held in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: DC Kamrup Metropolitan Sumit Sattawan chaired a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee in the DC office on Thursday. District Development Commissioner Parijat Bhuyan, Assistant Transport Commissioner Gautam Das, Member Secretary Hemanta Deuri Bharali, DTO (Enforcement) Himagshu Kumar Das, DTO and RTO Tamsin Aftab, PWD Engineer Munindra Chandra Deka, Joint Director Health Apurba Sharma, and several other officials from several departments took part in the meeting. The meeting started at 8 a.m. and discussed several key topics related to road safety. The DC called on the officials to ensure that road accidents in the capital city are reduced by 50% to make the city safer.

Meanwhile, the Save Life Foundation from Delhi highlighted eleven accident-prone black spots in the district and pointed out several steps, including the construction of flyovers, 0-turns, dividers, etc., and stopping vehicles from using the wrong lane and parking at will. Ways to mitigate the traffic woes and prevent possible disasters at the busy Khanapara junction were also discussed in detail in the meeting.

