Assam: Hatsingimari College and Khauabandha Janata Higher Secondary School Host Awareness Campaigns Promoting Road Safety

HATSINGIMARI: The District Transport Department initiated a comprehensive campaign at Hatsingimari College and Khauabandha Janata Higher Secondary School. The initiative aimed to educate students and faculty members on crucial road safety measures, fostering a culture of responsible commuting.

Led by the dedicated efforts of the district transport department, the campaigns addressed both driving and pedestrian safety rules. The interactive sessions engaged participants, providing valuable insights into the importance of adhering to traffic regulations. Students and teachers alike were enlightened on practical strategies to ensure their safety on the roads.

The events, graced by the presence of DC South Salmara Mankachar Rahul Kumar Gupta, witnessed the active involvement of various officers from the district. Their collective commitment to promoting road safety added a significant impact to the awareness initiatives. DC Rahul Kumar Gupta shared valuable perspectives on the role of individuals in maintaining a secure and accident-free road environment.

The informative sessions covered a range of topics, including the significance of wearing seat belts, helmets, and other safety gear. Practical demonstrations and discussions on defensive driving techniques were also part of the program, enriching the participants with hands-on knowledge.

Through interactive sessions, participants were encouraged to share their experiences and insights, fostering a sense of community engagement in the pursuit of road safety. The district transport department, understanding the role of education in shaping the youth, employed creative methods to make the learning process engaging.

DC Rahul Kumar Gupta expressed his appreciation for the enthusiastic participation and emphasized the need for sustained efforts in promoting road safety. The collaborative initiative serves as a model for future endeavors, demonstrating how government bodies, educational institutions, and local communities can join forces to address critical issues affecting public well-being.

The road safety awareness campaigns organized by the district transport department at Hatsingimari College and Khauabandha Janata Higher Secondary School stand as a commendable example of proactive community engagement. The collective commitment to fostering responsible road behavior reflects a shared dedication to building safer and more secure communities.