Assam: ASI Noman Uddin Ahmed arrested for bribe in Silchar

A CORRESPONDENT

Silchar: Yet another successful drive by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption against the ill practices in the government office. On Sunday, the vigilance officials trapped an Assistant Sub Inspector of Assam Police working in Ghungoor out-post, Silchar. The ASI had been identified as Noman Uddin Ahmed. The man allegedly demanded bribe from the complainant for handing over the stolen motorcycle of the latter.

Also Read: Assam: Forest Officer Nabbed For Accepting Bribe in Golaghat