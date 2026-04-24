Kamrup Metro DC Directs Departments to Act Early on Guwahati Flooding

GUWAHATI — The monthly review meeting of the District Development Committee of Kamrup (Metro) was held at the District Commissioner's office on Thursday, with officials from multiple departments presenting updates on the progress of government schemes under their charge.

The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner Swapneel Paul, who used the session to press departments on timely scheme implementation and prompt submission of progress reports within stipulated deadlines.

Flooding Gets Special Focus

In a sign of the growing urgency around Guwahati's urban flooding problem, the District Commissioner specifically directed concerned departments to take necessary preventive measures in advance — rather than responding after flood damage has already occurred.

The directive comes in the wake of widespread waterlogging across the city following the April 19 rainfall, which left several areas submerged for days and sparked protests from residents and student organisations demanding long-term solutions.

The meeting was attended by District Development Commissioner Parijat Bhuyan, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad Kalpana Deka, Additional District Commissioner Karan Pegu, and officials from the departments concerned.

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