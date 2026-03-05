Kamrup Metro DEO Reviews Assam Election 2026 Preparations at Betkuchi Trade Centre

Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Election Officer Swapneel Paul visited the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre at Betkuchi on Wednesday to review preparations for the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly Elections.
The venue is expected to serve a key role in the conduct of polling-related activities in the district.
Also Read: BJP unveils three election songs for 2026 Assam Assembly polls
Paul was accompanied by several senior officials during the inspection, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) Hiranya Kumar Barman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Borah, Dimoria Sub-District Commissioner Kangkan Sarma, Kamrup (M) Election Officer Manas Jyoti Borah, and PWD (Building) Executive Engineer Prabal Brahmachari.
During the visit, officials reviewed logistical planning, security deployment, and inter-departmental coordination arrangements. Special emphasis was placed on maintaining strong security protocols and ensuring all necessary facilities are in place well ahead of the election schedule.
The inspection forms part of a broader review process being carried out across Kamrup (Metro) district to strengthen administrative readiness for the 2026 Assam Assembly Elections.
Authorities said the goal is to ensure seamless conduct of polling across all constituencies under the district.