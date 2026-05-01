Kamrup-Metro DC Holds Public Hearing on Revenue Issues in Guwahati, Reviews RTPS Case Disposal

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The District Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro), Swapneel Paul, conducted a public hearing on revenue-related matters at the Gauhati Revenue Circle Office in Ulubari on Thursday. During the session, 24 cases were taken up, covering issues such as mutation, partition, reclassification, and possession disputes. The Deputy Commissioner heard citizens' grievances and issued necessary instructions for further action to ensure timely resolution of the cases. In addition to the public hearing, the DC reviewed the performance of Circle Officers and Lot Mandals (LRAs) regarding the disposal of revenue cases under the RTPS (Right to Public Services) framework. Emphasis was placed on expediting pending cases and improving service delivery mechanisms.

The hearing was attended by Arundati Mipun, Co-District Commissioner (CDC), New Guwahati, and Hemango Nobis, among other officials.

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