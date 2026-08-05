Kamrup (Metro) DDC Reviews Progress of Welfare Schemes and Public Services

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) of Kamrup (Metro) was held on Tuesday at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office to review the progress of various welfare schemes and public service-related initiatives being implemented across the district.

The meeting was chaired by District Development Commissioner Manjit Barkakati, who reviewed the implementation status of various government schemes. The progress of projects linked to the Chief Minister’s Dashboard (CM Dashboard) was also presented through a PowerPoint presentation.

Additional District Commissioner Jonti Deka, Zilla Parishad Deputy Chief Executive Officer Sameep Deka, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Sanjeev Kumar Saikia, and officials from the Excise, Health, Jal Jeevan Mission, Education, Social Welfare, Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Transport, Agriculture, Fisheries, Soil Conservation, Public Works and other departments attended the meeting.

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