Jan Kalyan Shivirs Held Across Barpeta to Expand Welfare Scheme Coverage

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: As a part of nationwide celebrations of ‘12 Years of Trust, Development and Public Welfare,’ Jan Kalyan Shivirs were organised across four development blocks in Barpeta district on Thursday. The outreach camps were held simultaneously at Sarukhetri, Gomaphulbari, and Mandia development blocks. The Shivirs were conducted with the objective of identifying eligible beneficiaries who have not yet been covered under various Central and State Government welfare schemes and facilitating their timely inclusion so that they may avail themselves of the benefits and services intended for them. During the programme, exemplary citizens and scheme champions were felicitated in recognition of their contributions and achievements in their respective fields.

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