Kamrup (Metro) Excise department cracks down on illegal liquor in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In anticipation of the Lok Sabha elections, the Kamrup Metropolitan Excise Department has intensified its efforts against illegal liquor activities. Over the past two days, multiple raids were conducted across various districts, resulting in the seizure of a substantial quantity of country liquor.

A total of 1,235 litres of illicit liquor were confiscated from several key areas within the city, including Bhootnath, Athgaon, Uzanbazar, No. 1 Karbi Road, and Noonmati. Acting swiftly, authorities ensured the destruction of the seized liquor to prevent its circulation. Additionally, two individuals have been apprehended under the provisions of the Assam Excise Act 53(1)(a) in connection with these operations.

Furthermore, the excise department's vigilance extended to the Sonapur area, where 22.5 litres of liquor were seized from a vehicle. Initial investigations suggest that the contraband was intended for distribution and sale in neighbouring Meghalaya.

In a parallel effort to maintain public order, two individuals were fined under the Assam Excise Act 61(b) for allegedly consuming alcohol in public places, reinforcing the department's commitment to enforcing liquor regulations.

Also Read: Flying squads seize cash, liquor and drugs worth Rs 97 crore in Assam (sentinelassam.com)