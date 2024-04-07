Flying squads seize cash, liquor and drugs worth Rs 97 crore in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Flying Squads, formed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the state, have seized drugs and liquor worth Rs 88 crore, besides cash amounting to Rs 9 crore. The total seizure is worth Rs 97 crore.

Official sources said that, from the time of the formation of the flying squads until Friday, they seized Rs 9 crore in cash, liquor worth around Rs 11 crore, and drugs worth around Rs 77 crore during routine checking on the borders as well as in other parts of the state.

The ECI has constituted three or more flying squads in every parliamentary constituency of the state. The operations by the flying squads started immediately after the announcement of the dates of the election and will continue until the completion of the polls in the state.

The flying squads shall attend to all model code of conduct violations and related complaints like threats, intimidation, movement of liquor, arms, ammunition, large sums of cash for the purpose of bribing the electorate, etc. At the end of each day, the squads have to report to the SP concerned about the daily seizures of items. There is provision for returning cash confiscated from people if they can prove that it is not meant for use in the election and has been brought for personal reasons, after disclosing the source of the money.

According to ECI rules, the candidates have to maintain a register with details of all expenses made on a daily basis, and they have to send reports of the same to the ECI. Each candidate is allowed to carry with him an amount of Rs 50,000.

To avoid causing inconvenience to people and becoming victims, each district has a committee set up by the district administration to address issues regarding cash seizures. If anyone complains of being victimized by the flying squads, the committee will look into their complaints regarding such cash seizures. If the complaint is genuine, the committee is empowered to issue a speaking order and return the seized money. If the amount concerned is more than Rs 10 lakh, the committee has to inform the Income Tax nodal officers. If anyone has a complaint regarding cash seizures by the flying squads in Kamrup (M) district, they can contact additional district commissioner Tridip Konwar at 99570 15681.

