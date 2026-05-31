Kamrup Metro holds 3-day training to gear up for House Listing and Housing Census 2027

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The District Census Cell, Kamrup Metropolitan, successfully conducted a three-day district-level training programme for Census Functionaries for Phase I of the House Listing and Housing Census (HLO) 2027 from May 28 to May 30 at the Office of the District Commissioner, Kamrup Metro.

The training programme aimed to equip census personnel with the knowledge and practical skills required for the effective implementation of the upcoming census operations. Resource persons Dr. Nijora Sharma and Surajit Dey led the sessions and provided detailed guidance on the procedures, methodologies and operational aspects of Phase I of the census exercise.

During the programme, the organisers placed special emphasis on the roles and responsibilities of census functionaries to ensure a clear understanding of field-level execution, data collection protocols and reporting procedures. Participants received training on various aspects of house-listing operations, including the use of prescribed formats, data-recording techniques and survey methodologies.

The programme also featured hands-on training sessions, interactive discussions and practical demonstrations to familiarise participants with potential field challenges and best practices for accurate and efficient data collection. Officials said the training would help ensure uniformity and quality in census operations across the district.

Kamrup Metro District Development Commissioner Parijat Bhuyan, Assistant Commissioners Benzir Illias and Nilam Garg, along with other district administration officials, attended the training programme.

Officials stated that the training programme was conducted successfully and proved highly beneficial in preparing census personnel for the smooth, systematic and error-free implementation of the House Listing and Housing Census (HLO) 2027 in Kamrup Metropolitan district.

The House Listing and Housing Census forms the first phase of the national census exercise and plays a crucial role in collecting baseline information on housing conditions and household amenities across the country.

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