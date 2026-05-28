Morigaon begins Phase-I training programme for Census 2027 operations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: A district-level training programme on House Listing and House Census Operations (HLO) under Census 2027 (Phase-I) commenced on Wednesday at the conference hall of the district commissioner’s office in Morigaon. The training programme is being organised to ensure the smooth and effective implementation of the upcoming Census operations and will continue on May 29 and 30. Assistant Director (IT) from the Directorate of Census Operations, Saptaraj Das, along with Dipak Barua (DPA-A), conducted the training as resource persons. Detailed sessions were held on various aspects of House Listing and House Census Operations, data collection procedures, digital enumeration processes, and coordination mechanisms required for the successful implementation of Census 2027 Phase-I.

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