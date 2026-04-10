Kamrup Metro Poll Office Clarifies Guwahati Central Candidate Entry Dispute

The Office of the District Election Officer, Kamrup Metropolitan District, issued a public notice on Thursday clarifying the facts surrounding a complaint made by a candidate from the 36-Guwahati Central constituency during polling day.

The notice came in response to allegations that the candidate had been denied entry into polling stations at a school premises in Panbazar.

A complaint was received at around 4:45 PM alleging that the candidate had not been allowed to enter Polling Stations 61, 62, and 63, located at Panbazar Girls High School.

Election authorities acted promptly, dispatching the Returning Officer and the Assistant Returning Officer to the location to assess the situation.

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