Kamrup Metro Poll Office Clarifies Guwahati Central Candidate Entry Dispute

The Office of the District Election Officer, Kamrup Metropolitan District, issued a public notice on Thursday clarifying the facts surrounding a complaint made by a candidate from the 36-Guwahati Central constituency during polling day.
The notice came in response to allegations that the candidate had been denied entry into polling stations at a school premises in Panbazar.
A complaint was received at around 4:45 PM alleging that the candidate had not been allowed to enter Polling Stations 61, 62, and 63, located at Panbazar Girls High School.
Election authorities acted promptly, dispatching the Returning Officer and the Assistant Returning Officer to the location to assess the situation.
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According to the report submitted by the officials, the candidate had arrived at the school premises accompanied by a few supporters.
At the gate, the police sector officer advised the candidate to enter alone, in line with standard election protocols. The candidate complied and entered with one authorised individual — as permitted under the rules.
The candidate was subsequently given access to all three polling stations within the premises and interacted with the Presiding Officers, enquiring about how polling was proceeding. Officials confirmed that voting at the stations was going smoothly.
After completing visits to all three designated polling stations, the candidate left the premises without any further issues.
The election office clarified that at no point was the candidate denied lawful access to the polling stations, and that the situation was handled in accordance with established electoral procedures.