Dibrugarh sets record with 300 all-women polling stations, highest in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a significant stride toward inclusive and gender-sensitive electoral practices, Dibrugarh district has set up 300 polling stations managed entirely by women, marking the highest number of all-women-operated booths in Assam for the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to district officials, a total of 1,322 polling stations have been established across six Assembly constituencies in Dibrugarh. Among these, the 300 all-women polling stations stand out as a major initiative aimed at promoting women's participation and leadership in the electoral process.

Officials stated that these polling stations will be fully staffed by female personnel, including presiding officers and polling officials, reflecting the growing confidence and active involvement of women in election management.

The initiative not only highlights administrative efforts to ensure greater gender representation but also serves as a model for encouraging women's empowerment in democratic institutions. Election authorities noted that the enthusiasm and performance of women personnel during training sessions played a key role in increasing the number of such booths this year.

Alongside this, the district administration has undertaken extensive preparations to ensure smooth and inclusive polling. Special arrangements have been made for remote and riverine areas, where polling teams will travel by boat to facilitate voting access for residents in isolated regions.

With over 10 lakh voters set to exercise their franchise on April 9, Dibrugarh's emphasis on women-led polling stations underscores a broader commitment to inclusive, participatory, and accessible elections.

The move is being seen as a landmark step in Assam's electoral history, reinforcing the role of women not just as voters, but as key stakeholders in the democratic process.

District Commissioner Bikram Kairi informed that elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth distribution of election materials. "Material and EVM distribution is being conducted efficiently, with 51 counters set up at Dibrugarh Polytechnic. We expect the process to be completed by the afternoon," he said.

Highlighting the district's preparedness, the DC added that all 1,322 polling stations will be equipped with webcasting facilities to ensure transparency and real-time monitoring. "We are not anticipating any major issues, and all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure peaceful polling," he added.

Dibrugarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Abhijit Dilip stated that polling personnel are collecting election materials from the designated distribution centre before proceeding to their respective polling stations. "Polling parties for all 1,322 stations will depart from here. Adequate deployment of police constables, Home Guards, and CAPF personnel has been ensured at every polling station. We are maintaining strict surveillance as the election process reaches its final stage," he said.

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