Kamrup Metro Scales Up Quality Healthcare with NQAS, LaQshya, MusQan and Kayakalp Certifications

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An external assessment under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) was conducted at Kamarkuchi Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) under Sonapur BPHC in Kamrup Metro on Monday to strengthen quality healthcare delivery.

External assessors Vijay Chandra Jha and Dr Manas Jyoti Kalita conducted the assessment as per prescribed NQAS standards. Dimoria LAC MLA Dr Tapan Das attended the inaugural programme as chief guest.

The NQAS framework assesses public health facilities on parameters including quality of services, patient rights, infection control, patient safety, cleanliness and quality management systems.

Kamrup Metro has so far secured NQAS certification for eight health facilities following sustained quality improvement initiatives.

The district has also made progress in maternal and child healthcare under the LaQshya and MusQan initiatives. Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Sonapur District Hospital have received LaQshya and MusQan certifications.

Meanwhile, 69 health facilities in the district have qualified under Kayakalp, which assesses cleanliness, hygiene, infection control and biomedical waste management.

Officials said the quality-assurance initiatives had contributed to improving safe, clean and patient-centric healthcare services across Kamrup Metro.

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