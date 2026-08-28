LIC CSR Fund Strengthens Healthcare Facilities at Assam Medical College & Hospital

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has extended major support to Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, providing funds for the procurement of state-of-the-art medical equipment.

A total CSR fund of Rs 4.67 crore was provided to the medical college, enabling the procurement of advanced equipment for the Gynaecology and Obstetrics Department as well as critical-care, anaesthesia, diagnostic, and operation-theatre services.

The equipment supplied includes a 4K fluorescence recording system, a GE Healthcare ultrasound machine, two Samsung ultrasound machines, a BPL ICU ventilator, five GE Healthcare high-end multipara monitors, a GE anaesthesia workstation, a hand-held digital colposcope, two vessel-sealing systems, and five general operation-theatre tables, among other modern medical equipment.

According to LIC, the total expenditure on the equipment stands at Rs 4,45,30,639.60, leaving a balance of Rs 22,34,360.40 from the sanctioned CSR fund.

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