Kamrup Metro Sets Up MCC Control Room Ahead of Assam Assembly Elections

The district administration of Kamrup Metropolitan has set up a control room to handle complaints related to violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.
The move is part of a broader effort to ensure free and fair polling across the district.
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Citizens can report any election code violations or grievances by calling the toll-free helpline number 1950, which has been made operational for public use.
For specific queries or information related to the Model Code of Conduct, a dedicated contact number — 0361-4084975 — has also been made available, officials said.
The administration also pointed residents to the Suvidha App, developed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), for accessing election-related details about candidates contesting in the polls.
Citizens are encouraged to use these resources to stay informed and report any irregularities during the election period.