Guwahati

Kamrup Metro Sets Up MCC Control Room Ahead of Assam Assembly Elections

Kamrup Metropolitan District has launched a toll-free helpline and a dedicated control room for the public to report Model Code of Conduct violations ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.
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The district administration of Kamrup Metropolitan has set up a control room to handle complaints related to violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

The move is part of a broader effort to ensure free and fair polling across the district.

Also Read: Political hoarding in Golaghat sparks Model Code of Conduct violation complaint

Citizens can report any election code violations or grievances by calling the toll-free helpline number 1950, which has been made operational for public use.

For specific queries or information related to the Model Code of Conduct, a dedicated contact number — 0361-4084975 — has also been made available, officials said.

The administration also pointed residents to the Suvidha App, developed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), for accessing election-related details about candidates contesting in the polls.

Citizens are encouraged to use these resources to stay informed and report any irregularities during the election period.

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