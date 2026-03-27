Political hoarding in Golaghat sparks Model Code of Conduct violation complaint

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A violation of the Model Code of Conduct has been reported in Golaghat town. As per reports, a large political hoarding has been openly displayed in a public place in Golaghat town, despite the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the 2026 General Assembly Election. A conscious person of Golaghat town said that such actions raised serious concerns about the fairness of the electoral process and demanded immediate attention from the concerned authorities.

Also Read: Model Code of Conduct in Force in Assam Ahead of 2026 Assembly Election