Axam Xahitya Xabha’s Pancharatna-Guwahati session representative assembly postponed

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The incomplete representative assembly of the Pancharatna-Guwahati Session of the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) has been postponed following a ruling by the Kamrup Metropolitan Civil Judge (Civil Judge) on Saturday afternoon.

The representative assembly, held on February 1, 2026, at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, was abruptly adjourned midway after an unexpected situation arose over a particular issue toward the end of the session, leaving several important agenda items, including the annual accounts, unaddressed.

The Karnadhara Samiti meeting held in Guwahati on April 11, 2026, had recommended that the incomplete assembly be convened immediately after the Fifth Full Executive Session scheduled to be held in Golaghat. Accordingly, it was decided to organise the adjourned representative assembly on June 7, 2026, after the Fifth Executive Session at the Birangana Sati Sadhani Kalakshetra in Golaghat, under the auspices of the Golaghat Zilla Xahitya Xabha. A caveat petition bearing No. 16/2026 had also been filed before the Satra Judicial Court in Jorhat seeking the requisite permission for the same.

However, out of respect for Saturday’s order of the Kamrup Metropolitan Civil Judge, the assembly scheduled for Sunday has been deferred.

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