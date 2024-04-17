Kamrup Metropolitan district administration declared dry days from 4 pm on Wednesday

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In view of the Lok Sabha polls being conducted in the neighbouring state of Meghalaya on April 19, the administration of Kamrup Metropolitan District has declared dry days.

The restriction on the sale of alcohol will come into effect at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and remain in effect until the voting is complete on Friday. During this period, all wholesale warehouses, bonded warehouses, IMFL Retail "OFF" and "ON" shops, microbreweries, country spirit shops, and any other

dealing in alcoholic beverages under Kamrup Metropolitan District will remain closed for the duration. Any violation of the above shall be dealt with under the relevant provisions of the Assam Excise Act and Rules and under the provisions of Section 135 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

