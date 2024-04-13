Dry days declared in Lakhimpur from April 17-19 ahead of Lok Sabha Election

LAKHIMPUR: In pursuance of Government W.T. Message No. ECF.271931/392, Dated Dispur the 29th March, 2024 and under section 135 (C) of the representation of the People Act, 1951 and under Rule 326 (A) of Assam Excise Rules 2016 (As amended) in respect of holding of general election to Lok Sabha-2024, the Governor of Assam has already prohibited the possession of any intoxicants by any person or group of persons and total ban on sale of liquor, giving or distribution of spirituous, fermented or intoxicating liquor or other substances of alike nature at hotels, eating houses, taverns, shops or any other places, public or private within the areas covered by the Lakhimpur Parliamentary Constituency during the period from 5.00 pm of April 17 to 5.00 pm of April 19. The day of counting of votes on June 4 is also declared as Dry Day until the process of counting is over and on the day of re-poll if any.

In connection to this order, District Commissioner of Lakhimpur, Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge has enforced the prohibition across the district by issuing an order vide No. EXCI/13/2024/EXCISE-LKPR/88. According to the order, all Bonded Warehouse, Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) retail “OFF” and “ON” shops including Club ON, Hotel ON, Star Hotels, Country Spirit Shops, other establishments selling or serving liquor will remain closed during the dry days. Further, during this period, the storage of liquor by individuals must be curtailed and the restrictions provided in the Excise Law on the storage of liquor in unlicensed premises will be vigorously enforced, the order stated.

