STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan District Development Committee (DDC) reviewed the progress of government welfare schemes and development initiatives at a meeting held at the District Commissioner's conference hall on Friday.

District Commissioner Swapneel Paul, IAS, chaired the meeting, which assessed scheme implementation, public convenience and service delivery. Officials from various departments, including Health, Education, Excise, Agriculture, Transport, Fisheries and Women and Child Development, attended.