OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Sivasagar District Development Committee (DDC) meeting was held on Tuesday at the Sukafa Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Mridul Yadav. The meeting was attended by heads of various government departments.

The meeting reviewed the functioning of various departments, including Panchayat and Rural Development, Agriculture, Education, Health, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Revenue and Disaster Management, Public Works (Roads and Buildings), Public Health Engineering, Transport, Women and Child Development, Urban Development, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Fisheries, Industries and Commerce, Excise and several other departments. The progress of various key government schemes being implemented across the district was also discussed in detail.