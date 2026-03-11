Kamrup Metropolitan District Xahitya Xabha Erects Ceremonial Post Ahead of 15th Annual Session

The ceremonial post, or Lai-Khuta, for the 15th annual session of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Xahitya Xabha was erected on Tuesday at Jyoti Chitraban in Kahilipara, Guwahati, amid the traditional ululation of women — marking the formal beginning of preparations for the upcoming district literary gathering.

The two-day session is scheduled for March 14 and 15, and is being organised in cooperation with the Kahilipara Shatadal Xahitya Xabha, Japorigog Shatadal Xahitya Xabha, and Dispur Xahitya Xabha.

Speaking on the occasion, committee president Bhupendra Chandra Sharma said the Xahitya Xabha should move forward with a positive outlook and constructive thinking.

