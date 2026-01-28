Governor L.P. Acharya opens 12th Pancharatna–Guwahati AXX Convention

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the 12th Pancharatna–Guwahati Annual Convention of the Axom Xahitya Xabha (AXX) at the Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva Auditorium in Panjabari on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said he felt honoured to be associated with the prestigious literary meet and congratulated the office bearers and members of the AXX for organizing the convention. He conveyed his best wishes for the success of the event.

Highlighting the antiquity of the Assamese language, Acharya said Assamese is among the most ancient languages of India and noted that its literature represents a vast and uninterrupted tradition of literary creation. He underlined the unique role played by the AXX in enriching Assam’s literary, cultural and intellectual life since its establishment in 1917, stating that the institution has consistently provided direction and vision to the state’s literary journey.

The Governor paid tribute to several eminent literary figures who had led the Sabha over the years, observing that their collective contributions from a living chronicle of Assam’s intellectual heritage. Describing Assamese as a complete and vibrant language, he said it reflects beauty, sensitivity, harmony and wisdom while remaining receptive to modern ideas.

Recalling the influence of saints such as Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva and his contemporaries, the Governor said their work during the Bhakti movement transformed literature into a tool for social awakening. He also noted the role of Assamese language and literature in promoting social justice, giving voice to marginalized communities, enriching tribal writing and encouraging new literary forms.

Acharya expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting Classical Language status to Assamese, stating that the recognition had brought global acknowledgement to Assam’s linguistic heritage. He emphasized that India’s linguistic diversity strengthens national unity and cautioned against divisive tendencies based on language.

The Governor expressed satisfaction that the convention was being held alongside a Book Festival and an Education Festival, symbolizing the convergence of literature, education and knowledge. He said the Sabha’s continued efforts to preserve and promote the mother tongue would contribute to building a cultured and enlightened Assam.

Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, Sports Minister Smt Nandita Garlosa, Asom Sahitya Sabha President Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, former Jorhat Women’s University Vice-Chancellor Dr Malini Goswami, along with academicians, writers, litterateurs and other dignitaries, attended the programme, stated a press release.

