Kamrup outperforms Kamrup (M) in higher secondary results

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup (Metro) district registered a 91.32 percent success rate in the Science stream in HS results. The metropolitan district registered success rates of 89.29 percent in the arts and 91.66 percent in the commerce stream. The Kamrup district registered a success rate of 92.94 percent in the science stream, 90.34 in the arts stream, and 92.35 in the commerce stream. Significantly, the Kamrup district outperformed the Kamrup (Metro) district in all streams of higher secondary examinations.

As many as 2748 of the 3,007 students who had taken the examination in the science stream in the district came out successful. 1376 secured the first division, 911 secured the second division, and 459 got the third division.

In the arts stream, 6162 of the 6901 students who had taken the examination from the district came out successful. As many as 1427 secured the first division, 2070 secured the second division, and 2665 got the third division.

In the Commerce stream, 2870 of the 3131 students who had appeared from the district came out successful. 1205 secured the first division, 1147 got the second division, and 518 got the third division.

As many as 4014 of the 4319 students who had appeared in the science stream from the Kamrup district passed the examination: 1845 in the first division, 1458 in the second division, and 711 in the third division.

In the arts stream, as many as 10,180 of the 11,268 students who have taken the examination from the Kamrup district passed it: 1929 in the first division, 355 in the second division, and 4696 in the third division.

In the Commerce stream, 676 of the 732 students who had taken the examination from the Kamrup district came out successful: 253 in the first division, 334 in the second division, and 89 in the third division.

