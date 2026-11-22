STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan district health department has launched an awareness campaign to promote the early detection and timely treatment of childhood pneumonia, which remains one of the leading causes of death among children below five years of age.

The district-level inauguration of National Newborn Week and the SAANS (Social Awareness and Actions to Neutralise Pneumonia Successfully) campaign was held at Satgaon Urban State Ayushman Arogya Mandir on Saturday.

The campaign aims to strengthen household-level awareness of pneumonia symptoms and danger signs, particularly among parents of newborns and young children. As part of the initiative, ASHA workers will visit households to educate families about early symptoms and the importance of seeking timely medical attention.

Health officials stressed that early identification and prompt access to healthcare services are crucial to preventing complications and deaths from pneumonia among young children.

National Newborn Week, meanwhile, focuses on highlighting the importance of essential newborn care immediately after birth to ensure healthy growth and development.

A 'Healthy Baby' competition was also organised for children in the 0-1-year age group. Three selected babies were felicitated with prizes to encourage parents to prioritise their children's health, nutrition and overall well-being.

Through the initiative, the district health department aims to extend preventive healthcare beyond medical facilities and strengthen household-level awareness and early intervention.

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