Karbi Anglong land transferred to outside industrialists: Ratan Engti

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan today with full documentation, Karbi leader Ratan Engti revealed that, as per official RTI information, a total of 1,53,250 bighas of land in Karbi Anglong district have been illegally handed over by the Assam Government to outside industrialists although as an autonomous hill district Karbi Anglong's land cannot be transferred to non-tribals. Ratan Engti said that these facts have been officially obtained and there are many other plots of land whose details are untraceable.

