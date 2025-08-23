Assam government returns land of Auniati Satra acquired through 1959 Act

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government acquired more than 85 bighas of land belonging to Auniati Satra in 2015, without serving any notice on the xatra authority. The land was acquired under the provisions of the Assam State Acquisition of Lands Belonging to Religious or Charitable Institution of Public Nature Act, 1959.

Now, in the interest of the xatras, the state government recently returned the acquired land to the xatra authority.

Regarding the reverting of the land to Auniati Satra, the Revenue & Disaster Management (reforms) Department issued an official notification.

The notification states that the xatras of Assam, founded by the Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardev and his disciples, stand as enduring pillars of Assam's cultural, spiritual and historical identity:

That these unique institutions, established centuries ago, continue to serve as vibrant centres of religious practice, Xatriya art, music, dance, and community welfare, fostering unity and social harmony across the state. Also, that the Government of Assam has consistently upheld and promoted the sanctity and significance of the xatras.

It is further stated, "Whereas the land of Auniati Satra was acquired under the provisions of the Assam State Acquisition of Lands Belonging to Religious or Charitable Institution of Public Nature Act, 1959, and declared as 'Sarkari' land vide a Government Notification dated November 19, 2015; and whereas the Satradhikar, Auniati Satra, had submitted a prayer petition on February 7, 2017, to exempt the land measuring 64B-3K-8L covered by different dags under Patta No. 5 situated at Natun Sahar Fatasil under Beltola Mouza and the land measuring 21 Bigha 3 Katha 4 Lechas covered by dag No. 344 of Patta No. 106 of North Guwahati town under Sila Sindurighopa Mouza of Kamrup district. And whereas the Satradhikar, Auniati Satra, in his petition had stated that while the proceeding for acquisition was initiated, no notice was served upon the Pattadar, nor any opportunity of hearing was given."

On re-examination of the matter, the competent authority directed that the Government Notification dated November 19, 2015, may be withdrawn immediately, as the acquisition notification issued in 2015 was done 'without due regard to the sentiments and without taking all relevant concerns into consideration, and to inform the Hon'ble High Court immediately of the decision of the State Government.'

Moreover, the District Commissioner, Kamrup (M), in his report dated July 14, 2025, has stated that certain land parcels were wrongly included and some Dag numbers were duplicated.

Now, in view of the above contentions, the state government has withdrawn the notification dated November 19, 2015, with immediate effect, it was stated in the latest notification issued by the Revenue & Disaster Management (Reforms) Department.

