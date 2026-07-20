Karunadhara honours donors in Guwahati, extends financial aid for critical medical treatment

GUWAHATI: Karunadhara’s Guwahati Mahanagar Sahayak Samity organised a felicitation programme at the auditorium of Dakshin Borsajai Maidam Durga Mandir in Lalmati on Saturday to honour its regular donors and lifetime members. The meeting, presided over by Guwahati Mahanagar Sahayak Samity president Rana Bhuyan, honoured 54 donors with citations and mementoes in recognition of their contributions. Cheques were also distributed to two beneficiaries to support their medical treatment. Addressing the gathering, Karunadhara Trust adviser Subhash Chandra Das said the organisation had provided financial assistance exceeding Rs 5 crore over the past 15 years to critically ill and specially abled individuals through the support of donors. He added that Karunadhara enrolled regular donors with an annual contribution of at least Rs 1,000 and offered lifetime membership on a one-time contribution of Rs 10,000. The programme was attended by Karunadhara secretary Navajyoti Bhuyan, trustees and members of the Guwahati Mahanagar Sahayak Samity, a press release said.

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