SSB Outreach Brings Essential Aid, Medical Care and Cultural Programmes to Sonapur Old Age Home Seniors

GUWAHATI: On Friday, under the aegis of “SSB,” a free material distribution program for the elderly was organised at the Sonapur Old Age Home. The program was conducted under the guidance of Rani Anuradha, president of Sandiksha, Frontier Headquarters, Guwahati, and under the supervision of Vaishali Kaushik, president Sandiksha of 1st Battalion, Sonapur.

The program aimed to show respect for senior citizens and support their daily needs. On this occasion, all 60 elderly women and men at the old age home were distributed daily necessities, including Toothpaste, Soap, Oil, Biscuits, Namkeen, Fruits, and Medicines. In her message, Review president Rani Anuradha said, “The elderly are the treasure of our society. It is our moral responsibility to serve them. Review always strives to reach out to those in need and bring smiles to their faces.” Review president Vaishali Kaushik had a cordial conversation with the elderly, inquiring about their well-being and well-being, and assured them that all the Review members of the Border Security Force are with them. The elderly also shared their experiences and praised the Review members’ efforts. During the program: Chief Guest: Review president Rani Anuradha and Review president Vaishali Kaushik personally distributed the items.

Following this, Medical Officer Dr. Mamta Agarwal, Deputy Inspector General (Med), Frontier Headquarters, Guwahati, and Dr. Rinku Dey, Commandant (Med), 1st Battalion, SC Force, Sonapur, examined all the elderly and provided them with free medicines. Review members and personnel from 1st Battalion performed cultural programs and patriotic songs were presented.

Finally, all the elderly women, men and staff of the Old Age Home were served food. This information was stated in a press release.

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