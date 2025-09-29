Kedarnath-inspired pandal graces Guwahati’s Durga Puja

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sri Sri Dakhineswari Kalibari Durga Puja Committee, one of Guwahati’s oldest and most respected puja committees, celebrated the 72nd year of its Sarbajanin Durga Puja at Railway Kalibari Colony, Panbazar, on Sunday. The pandal, inspired by the Kedarnath Temple of Uttarakhand, was formally inaugurated by chief guest and East Guwahati MLA, Siddhartha Bhattacharya.

During the inauguration, MLA Bhattacharya paid tributes to the late legendary singer Zubeen Garg, acknowledging his immense contribution to Assam’s cultural heritage. As part of the Government of Assam’s financial aid initiative for Durga Puja celebrations, he handed over a cheque of Rs 10,000 to the committee, aimed at supporting smooth and hassle-free festivities. He also inaugurated the Mandir Community Hall.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Bhattacharya highlighted the cultural and social significance of Durga Puja. He said the festival symbolizes reunion, rejuvenation, and the celebration of universal brotherhood while upholding age-old traditions and customs. He added that worship of Maa Durga should inspire devotees to cast aside negativity and embrace positive habits. The MLA also urged committee members to ensure smooth celebrations and maintain cleanliness (Swachhata) throughout the festivities.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent puja committee members, including president Badri Prasad Barbati, secretary Biswajit Chanda, Treasurer Saptadip Das and Biswajit Debnath, chief patron and social worker Narayan Agarwal and others. The MLA concluded the event by bowing before the deity and praying for the welfare of all sections of society.

