Keep Zubeen justice campaign free of political ideology: Garima Saikia Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Garima Saikia Garg has extended her full support to all movements seeking justice for singer Zubeen Garg, asserting that the fight should not be influenced by any political or other ideology.

In a social media post, Garima said Zubeen must get justice, stressing that this was the family's sole demand, appeal and prayer.

She said she would be unable to attend the day's protest as she had already left for Gaya to perform a special Vedic ritual for Zubeen, his mother Ily Borthakur and sister Jonkie Borthakur.

However, she reiterated her full support for the people of Assam in their demand for justice.

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