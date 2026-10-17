Zubeen Garg-Themed Pandal Steals the Show: Devagram's Eco-Green Durga Puja Wins Hearts in Dergaon

As the sacred occasion of Maha Saptami envelops Assam, a festive and deeply joyous atmosphere has taken over the entire state. While thousands of devotees are out on the streets, the Devagram Public Durga Puja pandal in Dergaon has emerged as a major focal point of attraction, capturing hearts with its distinct concept.

This year, the Devagram committee has dedicated its artistic mandap to the memory of Assam's beloved "Heartthrob", the legendary artist Zubeen Garg, seamlessly blending cultural nostalgia with an urgent call for environmental conservation.

The entire structure is crafted using natural, sustainable materials to promote eco-friendly celebrations.

"Zubeen Da always felt a deep connection with nature, and his music echoed the beauty of our land," said a member of the organizing committee. "Through this green initiative, we want to spread his message of protecting our environment while honoring his immortal legacy."

As melodies of the icon echo softly through the air, the pandal continues to welcome an overwhelming surge of visitors and emotional fans from all walks of life.