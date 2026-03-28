Kharge, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to Campaign in Assam for Congress

The Indian National Congress (INC) has its top leaders lined up for the poll campaign in the Assam Assembly Election-2026.

Leading from the front, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will arrive in Lakhimpur on March 29 and campaign for the Congress candidate in the Dhekiajuli LAC.

According to APCC sources, AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are also bound for the poll campaign in Assam. The party is preparing the campaign schedule of top AICC leaders in the state.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar will arrive in Guwahati on March 28. Besides addressing the media, he will campaign for Congress candidates in Guwahati.

Also Read: New Guwahati LAC: BJP vs Congress in Renamed Constituency