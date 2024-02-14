Kidnapped child rescued by Guwahati Police

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Police was able to rescue a child from the kidnappers before they could move away with the child outside the state. Three people were arrested under Dispur PS case (118/2024, U/S 365 IPC) in this connection.

Ashok Shah (28) reported that his 18-month-old daughter had been abducted at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday from near his tea stall at Khanapara. He mentioned that the perpetrator was a frequent visitor to his stall and had recently enquired about rental rooms. Guwahati Police East District swung into service, leading to the rescue of the abducted child on time.

The primary suspect, later identified as Biswajit Das alias Sameer Dey, had developed a friendly relationship with the family through frequent visits. On interrogation of Sameer Dey and his wife Sabita Dey it was found that the child was with Jelimon Begum at her rented accommodation in Lal Ganesh. A police team led by ACP Dispur was successful in locating the child and rescuing her at around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, thus solving the case within 12 hours.

The investigation further revealed that Jelimon Begum had a failed attempt at commercial surrogacy in Hyderabad and later came in contact with a circle giving out children for adaptation illegally in Hyderabad. Biswajit Das, who does not have a permanent source of income, came in contact with Jelimon Begum (who is also a professional egg donor at the Indira IVF Clinic in Guwahati) through his wife Sabita Dey and devised the plan to kidnap the child. An unsuspecting helper at the stall, Niki Boro, was also used to bring the girl to them, although she had no idea about the kidnapping. The couple then handed over the girl to Jelimon Begum, from whose custody police later recovered the child. She confessed to the entire development regarding the kidnapping of young children.

In regard to the case, Biswajit Das (30), Sabita Dey (28) and Jelimon Begum (28) under PS Fatashil Ambari, Kamrup Metropolitan district were arrested and necessary legal proceedings have been initiated.

